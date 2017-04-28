St Vincent's reiterates backing for relocation of National Maternity Hospital

The board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group has reiterated its backing for the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital to its grounds and insisted it “will continue to serve the people of Ireland by providing world class medical facilities and standards of care”.

In a statement issued after the board met, it said it remains totally supportive of the relocation under the terms of the agreement mediated by Kieran Mulvey and said a new maternity hospital is urgently needed.

SVHG is controlled by the Sisters of Charity, which has been given ownership of the new hospital, raising fears Catholic ethos could interfere with how it will be run.

The board said locating NMH alongside St. Vincent’s will lead “to the delivery of modern, world class medical, maternity, and neonatal services”.

It said the boards of the two hospitals will now begin working with Health Minister Simon Harris to effect legal agreements to underpin and secure the clinical and corporate governance structures of NMH in its new location.

SVHG said it had a long tradition of serving people by providing world class medical facilities and standards of care.

“The relocation of the NMH, with its strong heritage of excellent care, will add enormously to the rich history and tradition of excellence of both hospitals.”