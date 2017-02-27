Speed limit in Limerick village is ‘a danger’

A former garda, previously tasked to one of a number of fatal road traffic accidents in the Limerick village of Clarina, has said the 100km/h speed limit on the N69 approach road into it is “dangerous”.

He said it must be reduced to prevent further road deaths.

The 100km/h speed limit continues from the main Limerick-Tralee route into Clarina, including up to a roundabout at the edge of the village. “It is absolutely crazy”, said the ex-garda, Cllr Sean Lynch (FF).

“There are kids waiting on the side of the road, at a lay-by at the roundabout, for their school buses. The buses pull into that area on the roundabout every morning,” he said. “We have had three fatalities on this stretch of road over recent years. I have, personally, dealt with one of them, in my previous job as a garda.

“Every morning, there are also about 30 walkers using the same stretch of road and it’s not safe,” he said. “It’s dangerous for everybody: for pedestrians, motorists, cyclists, and schoolchildren.”

Mr Lynch said he also feared a pedestrian or cyclist could be “sucked” under an articulated vehicle. “There are artic-trucks using the road and they’re approaching the roundabout at 100km/h. There is a real fear factor.” Cllr Lynch said: “You can actually approach the roundabout driving at 100km/h.”

The councillor said he has been seeking traffic-calming measures for the past three years. “I’m calling for this since I was elected onto the council, in 2014. It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” he added. Limerick City and County Council is to carry out a feasibility study, with a view to implementing changes proposed by Mr Lynch. “What’s the value of a life? It should be prioritised.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the speed limit is a matter for the local authority and the gardaí.