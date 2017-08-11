Special meeting to discuss Cork City boundary move

Cork City councillors are due to hold a special meeting next Monday to discuss the latest fall-out from the Mackinnon report on the city boundary extension.

A city council spokeswoman confirmed that details of Cork County Council’s proposal to extend the city boundary were provided to City Hall last Friday afternoon, before the bank holiday weekend, and were circulated to city councillors later that evening.

The Mackinnon report said the city council’s boundary should be extended to include Cork Airport, Ballincollig, Blarney, Glanmire, Little Island, and Carrigtwohill.

The county council has responded by saying it is prepared to hand over some suburbs it controls on the periphery of the city, such as Douglas, Frankfield, Grange, and Ballyvolane.

The city’s lord mayor, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, confirmed that he issued a formal acknowledgement to the county mayor following the long weekend.

Mr Fitzgerald is currently out of the country but will chair Monday’s special meeting, which was called solely to consider developments in relation to the proposed implementation process.

“As first citizen, I am anxious to be present for the consideration by our councillors of the proposal submitted by the county council, and arrangements were put in place over the weekend for this to happen,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The city council spokeswoman said the authority is committed to working constructively with the new Cork Local Government Implementation Oversight Group established by Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Meanwhile, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Declan Hurley, said he was asking city councillors to engage with their counterparts in the county “to seek an agreed solution which will put an end to this divisive debate for once and for all”.

Mr Hurley added: “Cork County Council’s party leaders and I have no desire to be again pitted against our city colleagues to the detriment of the region and would seek to engage in evidence-based debate, as opposed to discussion through the media.”