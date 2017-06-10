Son charged with false imprisonment of father

A Limerick man has been charged with the false imprisonment in recent weeks of his elderly father, in various parts of the country, and stealing savings and pension money to a total of €8,150.

James O’Connor, aged 40, of 20 Lord Edward St, was yesterday at Limerick District Court remanded in custody on a charge of the false imprisonment of his father, Jimmy, aged 80, at various locations in the State and eight charges of theft from him.

The abduction charge relates to dates between May 19 and June 2.

He is also charged with stealing €7,000 from his father at Sarsfield Credit Union, Glentworth St, Limerick, on three dates in May and stealing five weekly pension payments each of €230 at Henry St Post Office.

Detective Brian Culbert, Roxboro Road station, gave evidence of arresting James O’Connor at his address on Wednesday and charging him on Thursday.

He said when each of the charges was put to the accused, he said: “No reply.”

Sgt John Moloney asked for a remand in custody to next Tuesday’s sitting of the same court.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said he would not be applying for bail, at present, and asked the accused be given treatment for asthma and arthritis conditions while in custody.

Judge Marian O’Leary remanded the accused.