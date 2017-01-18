Son barred from parent’s home

A Cork man who lunged at his own father despite the presence of gardaí was given a jail sentence yesterday suspended on condition that he would stay away from his parent’s home unless by their expressed invitation.

Paul Hosford, aged 25, who had been living with a friend at Bridevalley Park in Fairhill, Cork, when he turned up at his parents’ house at The Steeples on Lower Mayfield Road, Cork, in contravention of a safety order. He faced sentencing for that breach yesterday at Cork District Court.

Judge John King imposed a total sentence of four months on Hosford, but suspended it on condition that the accused man would stay away from his parents’ home unless invited to the family home by both parents.

Insp John Deasy said yesterday that Paul Hosford Jr was acting in a threatening manner at 10pm on that date on July 13, 2016, and Garda Alan Hurson arrived in response to a call to gardaí from the parents.

Garda Hurson found that the defendant would not calm down so he was arrested at the scene.

Insp Deasy said that as Garda Hurson went to put handcuffs on the accused, the young man lunged at his father so he had to be physically removed from the house by gardaí and taken to Mayfield Garda Station.

Emmet Boyle, solicitor, said the root of the problems between the defendant and his parents was the young man’s abuse of substances.

Judge King asked if substance abuse was still a problem.

Mr Boyle said the accused had taken steps insofar as he was on a waiting list at Arbour House for treatment.

He also said Hosford had taken up employment since this incident flared up.

Judge King said he would suspend the four-month jail term for a period of two years on condition that the accused would obey directions of Arbour House and the probation service, and stay away from his parents unless by invitation.