Solution to Garda IT problems identified but out of reach

Two reports into the bungling Garda fixed charge notice processing system have identified the ideal replacement system but say it will not be an option here for the foreseeable future.

A 2014 Garda Inspectorate report and a review by Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan published this week both found the system in use by police in Canada, and particularly in the province of Nova Scotia, to represent the ideal solution to problems here.

Police in that jurisdiction use an electronic ticketing system with the use of manually created records only intended as back-up. Ireland has a heavy dependence on manual records and manual data entry for the issuing of fixed charge notices (FCNs) and for the issuing of summonses when FCNs were not paid.

One of the key findings of Mr O’Sullivan’s report was that the gardaí did not know when or how manual intervention was required after a matter had been referred to the FCN processing system but an FCN was ignored or not issued in the first place.

He states: “This manual summons report [a regular list of cases that require intervention] remains largely unknown by district staff members and there still is much confusion about same.

“An examination by the Garda Roads Policing Bureau indicates that the report is not being accessed or used in some cases and there are cases where an application for a summons by manual intervention has not taken place.”

The Canadian system links the electronic ticket directly to the court system. Officers can use the same handheld device to issue a ticket carrying a fine or a summons, often recording the motorist’s details by a scan of their driving licence.

Because the system is linked to the courts, if a fine is not paid, a summons automatically issues. A paper copy of the ticket is printed out on the spot and given to the offender but this is regarded as a backup to the electronic records.

Another feature of the system is that it was designed and built in-house so that the police own the intellectual property rights, and it has online and offline capability so that it can work in remote areas where mobile connection may be unreliable.

The Garda Inspectorate declared the system an example of best practice and recommended it as a model for Ireland to adopt. It called for the Department of Justice to head up a working group on the development of a replacement FCN processing system with this in mind.

Mr O’Sullivan also studied the system and concurred.

“This appears to be an excellent and very straightforward system once all the necessary information technology systems are in place,” he said, adding, however: “It is not something that Garda members will have available to them for the forseeable future.”

Despite the pessimistic forecast, he echoed the call of the Garda Inspectorate. “It is now time to set up a criminal justice working group to facilitate the development of a new system,” he said.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan told the public accounts committee in July that €330m would be invested in IT by 2021 but it is understood there is no provision in this for a new FCN system.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he would examine Mr O’Sullivan’s recommendations in conjunction with an external report from the Policing Authority on the matter due at the end of this month.