Software firm NGINX set to announce 100 jobs for Cork

Monday, February 13, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A US tech and software company is expected to announce the creation of up to 100 jobs in Cork today.

NGINX, a San Francisco-headquartered company, plans to create the jobs over the next three years through an IDA Ireland-supported expansion its Irish operations in Cork City.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will announce the jobs at a press conference in the Opera House around lunchtime.

NGINX is a web and application server company which provides a range of services for some of the world’s most popular and busiest websites, including Netflix, Instagram, Airbnb, and Pinterest.

It emerged as an open source project in 2002, but it has raised tens of millions of dollars in venture capital since 2011, and is today, one of the world’s fastest growing companies of its kind.

It also provides big data solutions and cloud hosting infrastructure services to hundreds of millions of websites around the world.

The jobs boost comes a day after hopes faded of a major jobs boost at Eli Lilly’s Cork campus. It was reported yesterday that the planned €200m expansion of its Kinsale facility has been put on hold over fears about US President Donald Trump’s plans for reform of the pharmaceutical sector.

A decision on whether to proceed with the expansion has been postponed pending clarification on the impact of Mr Trump’s policies on the industry.

Meanwhile, Mr Kenny will address a major public meeting on Brexit in Cork this evening.

It is the latest in a series of such public meetings which are being organised by the Fine Gael Brexit Response Group, which was established last autumn.

He will be joined by senior Oireachtas members, including Minister for Housing, Simon Coveney, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, Minister of State for European Affairs, Dara Murphy, Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton, and Seanad leader, Senator Jerry Buttimer.

Other speakers at the event include Alasdair McDonnell, SDLP MP for Belfast South, and Dr Mary Murphy of UCC.

Mr Kenny said it is one of a series of public meetings taking place around the country in order to listen to the views of local communities.

“Our key priorities are clear and involve focusing on the economy and trade; the border and common travel area; Northern Ireland and the Peace Process; as well as the future of the European Union and Ireland’s place in it,” he said.

“We will continue to adapt our policies to address new circumstances as they arise and this is your opportunity to have an input at a local level.”

Tonight’s meeting at Clayton Hotel Silver Springs starts at 7pm and is open to the public.

Mr Kenny is also due to visit St Angela’s College, St Patrick’s Hill, today to view the architecturally stunning school refurbishment.

