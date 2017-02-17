Soccer fan avoids jail over Man United jersey row

A row over a child wearing a Manchester United jersey saw a man getting struck on the face with a hurley and yesterday the culprit was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Yannick Wolfe of 33, Annalee Grove, Mayfield, Cork, appeared for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the suspended term.

The judge suspended it on the basis that the accused would gather a further €1,000 compensation for the victim by December 1 this year.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Kyle Corcoran on September 20, 2014, at Annalee Grove.

Detective Sergeant Mike Hogan said previously that Wolfe went to the home of his former partner and took exception to the fact that his son was wearing a Manchester United jersey and got into a row with Mr Corcoran who was outside the house at the time.

Detective Sergeant Hogan said Wolfe, aged 29, then picked up a child’s hurley and struck Mr Corcoran in the neck and on the right side of his cheek.

The victim impact statement revealed that Mr Corcoran had to have two metal plates inserted in his cheek and that in the course of ongoing treatment he will have to have four teeth removed.

Mr Corcoran said in his victim statement that he had given up hurling as a result of his injuries. The accused previously gathered €800 compensation and had €500 more in court yesterday.

Previously when Peter O’Flynn defence barrister asked for a probation report on Wolfe, Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “Anyone stupid enough to get into a row about a Man United jersey does not deserve a probation report — maybe a psychiatric report.”

On a previous court appearance Wolfe wore a top with a Liverpool crest.