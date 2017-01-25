Smugglers often a ‘last resort’ for asylum seekers

People smuggling is complex and is often entered into as a “last resort” by those seeking asylum, according to immigrant and refugee advocacy groups.

“The details of the Dublin airport story are still unclear, but, in the context of our work, people seeking asylum often use smugglers as a matter of a last resort due to the lack of safe and legal pathways to protection,” said Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council.

He was speaking after two Aer Lingus workers and a Chinese national were remanded in custody yesterday, after being charged in connection with the unlawful entry of non-nationals into the State.

“Despite the shocking loss of life in the Mediterranean in recent years, the European response has generally been to declare war on smugglers who have adapted their tactics putting people at even greater risk.

READ NEXT Outgoing UCC chief claims industries over-influences research

“Safe and legal pathways, such as family reunification and humanitarian visas, are essential to prevent people risking their lives by taking increasingly perilous routes, they also give countries the opportunity to manage this process,” Mr Henderson told the Irish Examiner.

Senior solicitor and legal services manager at the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Catherine Cosgrave, also commented on the issue yesterday.

She said: “It’s important not to rush to judgement about the situation of third-country individuals.

“Their motivations to move are very complex and they can be very vulnerable and at risk of exploitation.

“We need to look at what is motivating these moves and respond to the range of circumstances.

“It’s an incredibly complex and nuanced issue. You need to look behind each individual case.”

Ms Cosgrave also made the point that an appropriate response to people, if they find themselves as victims, is needed.

“There is a need for vigilance so that immigration procedures are robust but also fair and transparent and respond appropriately to the needs of individuals being moved in a range of circumstances,” said Ms Cosgrave.

Furthermore, she said that using the correct terminology was very important when discussing the issue.

“Undocumented [as opposed to illegal immigration] is the language used by service providers in this area so as to be more reflective of the reality on the ground and often, not always, people are seeking to regularise their immigration status,” Ms Cosgrave said.