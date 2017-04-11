‘Slow’ progress in bus talks as strike enters 19th day

The public faces another day of travel disruption as the Bus Éireann dispute rumbles on.

Talks between Bus Éireann management and unions continued last night in a bid to resolve the dispute which is now in its 19th day.

While union representatives were optimistic heading into talks yesterday after making a number of breakthroughs on Sunday, progress was described as “slow” last night.

It is understood there were difficulties around the consolidation of pay including over-time rates and other allowances into a basic rate.

Last night a number of significant issues were still outstanding as both sides continued to try to hammer out their differences at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unions believe that those on higher salary scales should take more of the brunt of proposed cuts.

However, the company, which has been loosing €500,000 for every day of the all-out strike, is now facing insolvency in the coming weeks if it cannot implement widespread cuts and cost-saving measures.

Yesterday Siptu sectoral organiser, Willie Noone, conceded that “in excess” of 120 jobs will be lost at the company.

Going into the WRC he said: “Our members are expecting proposals that will come out that will protect their conditions of employment and we believe that any proposal that comes out of here has to reflect that.”

Around 1,900 of the company’s 2,600 strong workforce have now been without wages for almost three weeks.