Home»Today's Stories

‘Slow’ progress in bus talks as strike enters 19th day

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

The public faces another day of travel disruption as the Bus Éireann dispute rumbles on.

Talks between Bus Éireann management and unions continued last night in a bid to resolve the dispute which is now in its 19th day.

While union representatives were optimistic heading into talks yesterday after making a number of breakthroughs on Sunday, progress was described as “slow” last night.

It is understood there were difficulties around the consolidation of pay including over-time rates and other allowances into a basic rate.

Last night a number of significant issues were still outstanding as both sides continued to try to hammer out their differences at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unions believe that those on higher salary scales should take more of the brunt of proposed cuts.

However, the company, which has been loosing €500,000 for every day of the all-out strike, is now facing insolvency in the coming weeks if it cannot implement widespread cuts and cost-saving measures.

Yesterday Siptu sectoral organiser, Willie Noone, conceded that “in excess” of 120 jobs will be lost at the company.

Going into the WRC he said: “Our members are expecting proposals that will come out that will protect their conditions of employment and we believe that any proposal that comes out of here has to reflect that.”

Around 1,900 of the company’s 2,600 strong workforce have now been without wages for almost three weeks.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bus strike

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Bus Éireann talks to resume as strike continues into 17th day

Talks to resume as Bus Éireann strike goes into 16th day

Bus Éireann talks resume on 16th day of strikes

Latest: Bus Éireann workers confront Transport Minister; talks adjourned at WRC

More in this Section

Oireachtas watchdog backs ban on fracking

Fine Gael pushed to publish water levy legal advice

‘Lovesick’ man dog-napped woman’s pet as part of harassment campaign

Jailed for trying to strangle woman


Breaking Stories

The International DUBLIN Literary Award has announced its shortlist of 10

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 