Six-year-old girl critical after Malta pool incident

A six-year-old Irish girl is in critical condition in hospital after she got into difficulty while swimming on holiday in Malta.

The incident took place at a private residence at Triq Malta, Ghajnsielem on the island of Gozo.

Malta police said the girl “found herself in difficulty while swimming in a pool” at around 5.30pm local time on Tuesday.

Family members administered first aid on the girl until an ambulance arrived and took her to Gozo General Hospital.

A spokesperson for Malta Police said the girl remains in critical condition.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been established to look into the case, while police investigations are underway, which is standard procedure in such circumstances.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

However, a spokesperson for Malta Police told the Irish Examiner the girl and her family live in England and were on holiday in Malta at the time of the incident.