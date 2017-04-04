Six native Irish dogs ‘vulnerable to extinction’

Six of Ireland’s native dog breeds are now vulnerable to extinction.

That’s according to a new book, The Curious History of Irish Dogs, by writer and film producer David Blake Knox.

The book also reveals that at one time, the type of dog you owned reflected your social standing.

According to Mr Blake Knox, the six dogs vulnerable to extinction are:

The Irish red and white setter;

The Irish water spaniel;

The Kerry beagle;

The Kerry blue;

The Glen of Imaal terrier;

The Irish terrier.

The red and white setter is among six Irish dog breeds that is now considered vulnerable, according to ‘The Curious History of Irish Dogs’ by David Blake Knox. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

However, there are varying degrees to which each of those six dogs are considered vulnerable, he said.

The landscape for dogs in Ireland has changed a lot over the last number of centuries with their purpose flipping from one of function, such as hunting or retrieving, to providing humans with companionship.

There were also a smaller variety of dog breeds in Ireland than there is today.

“One hundred years ago there were 20 or 30 different breeds of dogs in the country, now there are probably a couple of hundred,” said Mr Blake Knox.

“Now native breeds only comprise of about 10% of the pedigree dog population.”

Irish water spaniel.

It was the former RTÉ producer’s love of dogs from childhood that helped him research for the book.

“I grew up with dogs, so I had some knowledge, but I spoke to Irish kennel clubs, went to shows, so it was through a mixture of talking to breeders and clubs that I did the research for the book,” he said.

Other curious tales include how that the Irish wolfhound, considered to be our oldest dog breed, nearly became extinct here, only to be reconstituted thanks to the rise of Irish nationalism.

Mr Blake Knox also explained how social standing could be gleaned from the type of dog you owned.

Kerry blue.

“Certain breeds of dogs in the 19th century and early 20th century were associated with landlords, such as gun dogs.

“In the early 20th century Irish terriers became popular with Irish nationalism, you didn’t have to have a big house or land to have an Irish terrier.

“There was a time in Ireland when your dog reflected your social status,” he said.

In most recent history, dogs are more important for companionship that function in our society, but which dog we choose as our pets does come down to the history of the breed.

Irish terrier.

“Terriers were used to hunt small animals, so they had a certain level of aggression, and to convert that into a temperament needed for a family dog is challenging in some breeds,” said Mr Blake Knox.

“The most popular dog in the last quarter of a century is the labrador retriever, it was a gun dog with a pleasant temperament and it’s easier to transfer to a domesticated pet.”