Six months for throwing flowerpot through window

A six-month jail term was imposed yesterday on a man who flew into a rage and threw a flowerpot through a neighbour’s window.

When Joseph O’Sullivan, aged 30, was brought to court on January 4 on this charge of causing criminal damage at the neighbour’s house in Woodview, Carrigaline, Co Cork, he denied the charge.

He also told Judge Olann Kelleher on that day he was not intoxicated despite the judge’s concerns that the accused appeared to be under the influence while in court.

Yesterday in the same court, O’Sullivan, who has spent the past week in custody, pleaded guilty to causing the criminal damage on January 3.

Inspector John Deasy said the accused was so drunk on the occasion that he tried to break another window by repeatedly banging his head against the pane of glass.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was anxious to take up treatment for his alcohol problem while in prison. The judge sentenced him to six months in prison.

This sentence will run concurrently with another six-month sentence imposed on him last week arising out of a bizarre crime where he stole a large stash of wine from a restaurant and frantically tried to sell it on the side of the road in the early hours of the morning.