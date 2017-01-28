Siptu’s O’Connor eyes Labour role

Siptu’s general president Jack O’Connor has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next chairman of the Labour Party.

Mr O’Connor, according to a party spokesman, has contacted leader Brendan Howlin to advise he will be running for chair of the party at the Labour conference in April.

Mr Howlin said yesterday: “Jack and I share the same broad world view and he will make a very interesting candidate for chair of the Labour Party.”

“We may not agree on every issue but as the son of a trade unionist, I believe I could work very constructively with Jack and that he will bring enormous experience to the role if elected.”

Mr O’Connor has been a long-time supporter of Labour despite some internal criticism of the party’s role in the last government. He has also served on the party’s national executive.

Confirming his intention to seek the nomination, Mr O’Connor told the Irish Examiner that he wants to play his part in the struggle to deliver better rights for workers.

“I did advise them that I am seeking the nomination to become chairman. I haven’t yet launched any campaign or anything like that as of yet,” he said.

Asked why he is going for the position, he said: “We have an opportunity here to achieve a considerable amount of the democratic programme of the State, in terms of collective bargaining rights for workers.”

“We must also strive to house all our people and work towards a universally free healthcare system.”

Mr O’Connor said the time was now right as Labour are no longer in government.