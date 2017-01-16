Sinn Féin stands firm as election set to be triggered

An election in the North loomed closer last night after Sinn Féin reaffirmed its intention not to put forward a candidate for the position of deputy first minister when the Stormont Assembly reconvenes today.

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, a Sinn Féin South Belfast Assembly member, said the situation was “moving inexorably towards an election”, a week on from Martin McGuinness’s resignation over the so-called ‘cash for ash’ crisis.

Signalling that it is now on an election footing, Sinn Féin selected its three sitting candidates to contest the West Belfast constituency.

Sinn Féin and the DUP have until 5pm today to nominate candidates for the first minister and deputy first minister positions, and if they do not do so an election will be called by Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire, who yesterday indicated the likelihood of an election.

Party president Gerry Adams and other senior members of the Sinn Féin Oireachtas team are likely to comment on political developments in the North today when they gather in Dublin for a think-in ahead of the new Dáil term.