Sinn Féin rejects Arlene Foster’s last-ditch offer to prevent elections

Sinn Féin has rejected any chance of a last-minute deal to prevent the collapse of the Stormont government, insisting DUP leader Arlene Foster must be removed from power over her role in the €563m “cash for ash” scandal.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams and deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald rejected a late offer of talks and an immediate inquiry into the matter from Ms Foster last night, insisting an election is “inevitable” unless she also steps aside.

As Taoiseach Enda Kenny and UK prime minister Theresa May held direct talks in a bid to prevent the complete breakdown of the North’s power-sharing government, Ms Foster made a last-ditch offer to Sinn Féin to prevent what she warned would be a “bruising” election.

The bid was rejected by senior Sinn Féin figures, who insisted a return to the ballot boxes is the only way to address the cash for ash scandal. It concerns a renewable heat incentive scheme that could cost Northern taxpayers €563m, as well as allegations the issue was covered up by Ms Foster, the minister who oversaw the scheme.

She insists she did nothing wrong, but Sinn Féin said her position had become untenable. “Arlene Foster and the DUP seem to be living in a state of denial. They need to realise we’re heading into an election,” said Ms McDonald.

The stand-off led to the resignation of Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness on Monday, meaning an election must be called by next week.

Mr Kenny and Ms May held direct talks by phone last night in a bid to avert the crisis.

In addition, Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan also spoke with Northern Ireland secretary of state James Brokenshire and Northern Ireland party leaders in a bid to prevent an election.

However, speaking earlier at Westminster, Mr Brokenshire admitted: “We do have to be realistic, the clock is ticking.”

Meanwhile, concerns continue to mount over the health of Mr McGuinness, after Sinn Féin refused to say if he will seek re-election.

Mr McGuinness, whose frail appearance on Monday night sparked widespread concern, is due to clarify his situation in the coming days.