Sinn Féin looks to a new generation with Michelle O'Neill's appointment

The appointment of Michelle O’Neill as Sinn Féin’s leader in the North has drawn suggestions the party is handing over power to a new, younger generation with no IRA past.

The confirmation of the health minister’s appointment to the top position is also being viewed as paving the way for Mary Lou McDonald to take over the leadership of the party in the south.

Flanked by party president Gerry Adams and outgoing deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, Ms O’Neill said she is following in the footsteps of a “political giant”.

“It’s a huge honour, a really big, big privilege for me,” she said.

Long-time republican Conor Murphy had been tipped as the leader-in-waiting, but party sources let it be known in recent days that Ms O’Neill, 40, was destined to lead Sinn Féin in the North.

Her experience, self-effacing manner, and lack of paramilitary background were contributing factors in the decision by Sinn Féin’s ard chomhairle, said party sources.

Speaking in Belfast, Mr Adams said Ms O’Neill represents a “new generation” for the party.

“As a united all-Ireland team, we will give her the space and support to find her own voice and continue the good work Martin pioneered,” he said.

Mr McGuinness, whose resignation this month over a row with the DUP collapsed the Stormont Assembly, said Ms O’Neill is an “incredible” young women. He reiterated, though, that despite his illness he would stay on advising the party into and after elections in March.

“I haven’t gone away, you know,” said Mr McGuinness to applause.

Ms O’Neill was appointed health minister last year after her tenure as agriculture minister since 2011. Before that, she was a member of Stormont and previously took a council seat on the retirement of her father, who was a republican prisoner.

Ms O’Neill, from Clonoe, Co Tyrone, takes over weeks before a snap Assembly election.

Her appointment is being viewed by party sources in the south as a sign Sinn Féin is likely to hand over the presidency of the party to Ms McDonald.

“The baton has been half handed over,” said one source.

Suited and booted: Michelle O’Neill supporting Rural Support’s ‘wear your wellies to work’ campaign during her time as agriculture minister.

Ms O’Neill is a safe pair of hands, say sources, and well positioned for tough talks ahead with the DUP on a new administration

“She is the first of the non-IRA generation. And younger. This will help set the pace for the elections,” said another source.

Charlie Flanagan, the foreign affairs minister, welcomed the appointment of Ms O’Neill, pointing to her hard work and dedication, and said she shares a “determination” for peace and stability in the North.

He said: “I know that we share a sense of urgency in our determination to see the power-sharing institutions effectively functioning at Stormont once the election has taken place.”

While Mr Adams said at the weekend he will stay on in the south, some believe he may step down sooner.

Party sources emphasised yesterday that the announcement of Ms O’Neill’s appointment, as well as Ms McDonald’s significant presence at the event, signalled that a change of leadership south of the border may come sooner rather than later.