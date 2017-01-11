Sinn Féin leaders refuse to speculate on Martin McGuinness candidacy

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams and deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald have declined to say if Martin McGuinness will run as a candidate in the imminent Stormont election amid growing concerns over his health.

The TDs refused to clarify the situation last night, saying the former Northern Ireland deputy first minister would address the matter himself in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House 24 hours after a frail Mr McGuinness announced his resignation, likely triggering an election, Ms McDonald said she and other officials were told about the move last Sunday.

However, despite widespread rumours over Mr McGuinness’s health and confirmation from his own party that he is suffering from a serious medical condition, Ms McDonald refused to say if he will run in the next election.

READ NEXT Targeting junk food to tackle obesity is ‘misleading’

“Martin will come back to that issue himself, that is entirely a matter for himself.”

Asked if Mr McGuinness had given any indication of whether he will run as a candidate again or retire from politics at a meeting with the Sinn Féin officer board last Sunday, Ms McDonald said “he wasn’t asked” and “the call will be his and his alone”.

The comment was repeated by Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who told RTÉ radio Mr McGuinness “will make clear his intentions” in the coming days.

“Martin said he will return to that issue in a week or so, so we’ll leave it until then. He’s getting the very, very best medical care, and what he’ll do politically is Martin’s call,” he said, adding recent days have been “emotional”.

The refusal to clarify whether Mr McGuinness will return to front-line politics is likely to add further fuel to questions over his health.

There was widespread public shock at the senior republican’s appearance on Monday after he announced his resignation in a TV interview, citing the renewable heat incentive scandal.