Home»Today's Stories

Simon Harris' withdrawal boosts Simon Coveney’s FG leadership odds

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Housing Minister Simon Coveney’s supporters are privately claiming a small victory after Health Minister Simon Harris formally ruled himself out of the Fine Gael leadership contest.

Mr Harris insisted yesterday he has a busy portfolio and, after consideration, has decided against competing to succeed Taoiseach Enda Kenny as party leader.

The decision by Mr Harris, who has worked closely with Mr Coveney across different departments, is seen as a boost to the Cork TD’s intention to run for the leadership.

Mr Harris refused yesterday to say who he will support when the race officially gets underway but he signalled that he would be “very active” about who he would back.

Sources close to Mr Harris say he privately believes that, despite the possibility of several candidates running, that this will now be effectively a “two-horse race”, run between Mr Coveney and Leo Varadkar, the Social Protection Minister.

Mr Kenny has signalled that he will deal with the Fine Gael leadership issue “conclusively” after St Patrick’s Day, following his visit to the US and the White House for the annual celebrations.

Recent polls have shown that Mr Coveney’s chances of winning are much less with a bigger number of candidates. Reduced numbers of candidates thus benefit his chances.

Mr Harris worked closely with Mr Coveney during government formation talks last year. Furthermore, he also had close contact with him when he was in charge of the Office of Public Works at a time when Mr Coveney headed up the Department of Agriculture.

Mr Harris said yesterday that he had thought about running and was “flattered” that colleagues had pressed him to enter the race, but concluded that the time was not right.

“I have a very busy portfolio which I am working quite hard at and frankly I don’t yet have enough experience,” he said.

The thought of putting his focus on issues beyond patients and frontline staff in the health service would be “inappropriate”, added the Wicklow TD.

He refused to say who he would back when the contest gets underway but said that once Enda Kenny indicates he is going, that he will be making it “very clear”.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has said that she is “seriously considering” putting her name forward in the leadership race, when one is announced.

The minister explained how there had been four candidates for the position in 2002 when there was last a formal leadership race within Fine Gael.

The four contenders then were Richard Bruton, Gay Mitchell, Phil Hogan, and Enda Kenny, after then-leader and current Finance Minister Michael Noonan stepped down.

Ms Fitzgerald said it was “important” to have a debate and that it would be “healthy” for Fine Gael.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS simon coveney, simon harris

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Simon Harris rules himself out of Fine Gael leadership battle

Enda Kenny hints at staying on until May

Varadkar happy to take part in TV debate on role

Coveney: Leadership is about vision, not private issues

More in this Section

Samaritans: Inequality is driving people to suicide

Unborn babies miss out on therapy due to lack of scans

Private bus firms want to be able to tender for all routes

HSE defends ‘increase’ in number of managers it employs


Breaking Stories

Birth mother of 'Grace': The constant lies and the suffering of my daughter has ruined my life

Fethard RNLI carry out ’rescue with a difference’ as they save two bulls fallen off a cliff

Flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers continue strike

Vera Twomey: 'No going back' despite illness and injury in 200km walk for daughter's medicinal cannabis

Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other footballers who caught the acting bug

Making it work for women - Fitting a job around family life

Steep your home in moody blue hues for spring

The Sodshow garden podcast heads to the US

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 