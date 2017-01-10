Simon Harris to meet CUMH consultants

Health Minister Simon Harris will travel to Cork on Thursday to hear firsthand from hospital consultants why women face inordinate delays accessing treatment for a range of gynaecological conditions, including potential cancers.

News of the visit follows a meeting last night between consultant obstetrician/gynaecologists at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) and representatives from a number of political parties concerned that gynaecological waiting lists continue to grow.

Figures released yesterday by the National Treatment Purchase Fund show a staggering 4,265 women on the hospital’s gynaecology outpatient waiting list at the end of December, up from 4,193 the previous month.

The number of women waiting more than 18 months jumped by almost 100, from 817 at the end of November, to 912. The overall figure is more than double that at the nearest comparable hospital, Dublin’s Rotunda (2,122).

Aindrias Moynihan, who attended last night’s meeting, said consultants had outlined what they believe needs to be done to tackle the lists including extended theatre time; access to a second theatre that has never been used for gynaecological surgical lists since the hospital opened almost a decade ago; a gynaecology day unit, in the offing since 2013; and a gynaecology one-stop shop which would allow minor surgical outpatient procedures.

Recently, a locum consultant post was approved but consultants say four additional consultant gynaecologist posts are needed. They have repeatedly told hospital management in letters seen by the Irish Examiner of the need to invest in the service.

In fact, almost the entire consultant cohort at CUMH took the unprecedented step of writing to their CEO, Tony McNamara, warning him they would no longer take responsibility for women whose health had deteriorated after excessive waits for treatment.

On foot of these revelations, Mr Harris came under sustained pressure in the Dáil to intervene and gave a commitment before Christmas to travel to Cork and hear from consultants and hospital management about the issues besetting the gynaecological service.

Mr Moynihan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, said: “Given that he is visiting Cork, it’s important that he takes the opportunity to hear firsthand what the concerns are.”

Also in attendance at last night’s meeting were Kevin O’Keeffe, Fianna Fáil, Cork East; Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin, Cork South Central; Jonathan O’Brien, Sinn Féin Cork North Central; Dave Stanton, Fine Gael Cork East; Colm Burke FG Senator and Colette Kelleher, Independent senator. Up to six consultants were in attendance.