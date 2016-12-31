Simon Harris to discuss concerns with delayed gynaecological services in Cork

Health Minister Simon Harris is to meet with consultants at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) in the new year amid fears that women face delayed cancer diagnoses on foot of difficulties accessing timely gynaecological services.

Mr Harris gave a commitment at the start of December to undertake a site visit once he had received a report from the HSE on the state of the hospital’s gynaecological services, where almost 4,200 women are awaiting outpatient appointments; approximately 800 have waited more than 18 months.

A spokesperson for Cork University Hospital, under whose governance CUMH falls, said its report was submitted to the Department of Health on December 8.

Mr Harris requested the report after the Irish Examiner revealed that almost the entire consultant cohort at CUMH — including 15 consultant obstetrician/gynaecologists and four neonatologists — wrote to their chief executive, Tony McNamara, warning they would no longer take responsibility for women whose health deteriorated due to excessive waits for treatment.

The consultants have repeatedly advised hospital management of the need to invest in the service.

Asked if Mr Harris had selected a date for his visit, a department spokesperson said: “The minister hopes to visit CUMH early in the New Year, but given Dáil business and the existing diary commitments, we don’t as yet have a date.”

Mr Harris said he intends to visit CUMH to “hear directly” from the clinicians who were concerned for the safety of women attending their gynaecological services.

Consultants have repeatedly outlined measures they feel are necessary to tackle the astronomical waiting lists. These include opening a second theatre for gynaecology surgery at CUMH, which has not been used for gynaecological surgical lists since the hospital opened almost a decade ago.

The theatre in use is restricted to three or four days a week and consultants want five-day access. Consultants are also looking for four additional consultant gynaecologist posts; a gynaecology day unit, in the offing since 2013; and a gynaecology one-stop-shop which would allow minor surgical outpatient procedures.

The plans for the latter were costed in a submission made to the South Southwest Hospital (SSW) group 18 months ago.

None of these issues has been addressed despite consultants repeatedly highlighting the risk to women’s health and the ongoing diminished quality of life as a result of being unable to access timely diagnosis and treatment for a range of gynaecological conditions, including cancer.

Consultants have been told a locum post has been approved for CUMH for a six-month period.

Some consultant obstetrician/gynaecologists met recently with Gerry O’Dwyer, chief executive of SSW, to discuss their difficulties. It is understood the group is now very keen to speak with Mr Harris.

When the Irish Examiner asked Mr O’Dwyer if any progress had been made on meeting the consultants’ demands, he said: “We are in discussions with two hospitals at the moment (CUMH and South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital) and with the consultants, and I am not prepared to say anything more as the discussions are sensitive.”

In the meantime, the Irish Examiner has seen a number of letters written by and on behalf of women affected by delays in accessing the gynaecological services, reprinted below. Two are written by TDs on behalf of constituents and are anonymised. The third is an open letter from a patient to Mr McNamara, the CUMH chief.

Letters written by and on behalf of women hit by delays in accessing gynaecological services.