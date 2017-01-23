Simon Harris is trying to lure EU medicines agency to Dublin

Health Minister Simon Harris will today travel to London to try to convince the European Medicines Agency of the merits of relocating to Dublin.

The EU agency will have to leave Britain as a result of Brexit and the Government has made no secret of its desire to attract it to Ireland.

Today, Mr Harris will meet with the agency’s executive director, Professor Guido Rasi, and members of his team.

“I am mindful of the consequences of Brexit for the agency and I believe that it will be essential to minimise the impact of a relocation, in particular by finding a solution that maximises retention of existing staff,” said Mr Harris.

“The Government has endorsed my request that Ireland would seek to have the EMA relocate to Dublin.”

Dublin is being presented as a viable location on the back of its ability to maximise retention of existing staff; the fact that it is an English-speaking location and English is the agency’s working language; and the fact that the Health Products Regulatory Authority here would be able to provide strong support.

Mr Harris has said he will follow up today’s visit with a series of meetings in early February with officials and stakeholders in Brussels.