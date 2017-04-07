Simon Harris: ‘I want to improve access. I want to improve waiting times’

Health Minister Simon Harris says he does not want to penalise people who took out private health insurance to protect themselves and their families.

He was responding to a draft report from the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare that proposes phasing out tax subsidies for private health insurance.

“I would not like to see any of the changes made in relation to the tax reliefs that are available that would adversely impact on hard-pressed people. I want to improve access. I want to improve waiting times. I want to get to a stage where we have universal health care, but you get there over a period, and you don’t get there by starting to penalising people who take out private health insurance,” he said.

The committee, chaired by Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall, is expected to produce its final report soon. Ms Shortall has indicated that the proposal about health insurance, if agreed, would be introduced towards the end of the 10-year reform plan.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the proposal to abolish tax relief on private health insurance would result in an average increase of €600 on every existing policy. It was “daft’ and showed “left leaning” politicians had lost the plot.

Health insurance expert Dermot Goode said the proposal could not come at a worse time for consumers. “Laya Healthcare has increased its rates by nearly 6% on average from April 1, and VHI Healthcare is increasing its rates again from May 1 by an average of 2%,” he said.

“The Government has already increased health insurance levies by approximately 10% from April 1, and all these costs are being passed onto consumers who are already bracing themselves for cumulative increases of up to 10% depending on the plan held.”