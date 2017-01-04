Home»Today's Stories

Simon Harris: Flu to cause backlog in hospitals

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that the country’s hospitals are facing into a “very challenging time” due to a flu outbreak.

However, he refused to define record numbers attending at hospitals as a national emergency.

Mr Harris was speaking at his department yesterday after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said 612 patients were admitted for care on trolleys in hospitals around the country.

Mr Harris said that winter was normally a challenging time for the hospital sector but he said the challenges being faced “are not just the challenges of a normal winter”.

The Health Minister rejected claims by the INMO that the situation was “entirely predictable”.

“It is interesting that everybody says something is predictable after it has happened,” said Mr Harris. “Perhaps next time they will tell us in advance.”

Mr Harris said he will now begin a bed-capacity review, although he said that while there are calls for extra beds it is important there is extra staff.

“My department will commence a bed-capacity review of the beds in our acute hospitals and across our health service and I want it done in time for the mid-term review,” said Mr Harris. “But to have beds you have to have staff.”

He said he will meet the HSE tomorrow for a further update on the situation and called on the HSE to “redouble its efforts” to ensure enough is being done to relieve the crisis.

