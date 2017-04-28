Simon Harris at Simon Coveney meeting despite refusing to back anyone for Fine Gael leadership

Health Minister Simon Harris has refused to be drawn on who he is backing to replace Enda Kenny as Taoiseach, despite reports he has attended closed-doors meetings of Housing Minister Simon Coveney’s campaign team.

While Mr Harris has not publicly declared his support for any candidate in the Fine Gael leadership race, he has attended meetings in recent days outlining Mr Coveney’s likely campaign strategy.

The meetings were also attended by former Fine Gael adviser Ciarán Conlon; Fine Gael TDs Kate O’Connell and Maria Bailey; senator Tim Lombard; junior minister Damien English; Cork City councillor Laura McGonigle; Mr Coveney’s special adviser Caitriona Fitzpatrick; and Mr Coveney’s brother Patrick, who is the chief executive of Greencore.

Mr Harris said: “I’ve been very, very clear that I have no intention of commenting on who I will or won’t be supporting until such a time as a vacancy arises.”

He said it would be “disrespectful” to Mr Kenny to do so. However, he did not dispute that he attended, a situation which is likely to cause concern for both Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald, the latter of whom is considered close to Mr Harris.

Speaking at a separate event, Mr Kenny said while he’s “never lacked in energy” and is looking forward to his upcoming visits to Brussels and Canada, he will make his future plans “very clear in the near future”.

Mr Kenny also said the European Council meeting in Brussels this weekend is likely to see the approval of a “base document” for Brexit negotiations that will include “the priorities for Ireland”.