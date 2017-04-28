Home»Today's Stories

Simon Harris at Simon Coveney meeting despite refusing to back anyone for Fine Gael leadership

Friday, April 28, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Health Minister Simon Harris has refused to be drawn on who he is backing to replace Enda Kenny as Taoiseach, despite reports he has attended closed-doors meetings of Housing Minister Simon Coveney’s campaign team.

Simon Harris: No comment on who I will or won't support.

While Mr Harris has not publicly declared his support for any candidate in the Fine Gael leadership race, he has attended meetings in recent days outlining Mr Coveney’s likely campaign strategy.

The meetings were also attended by former Fine Gael adviser Ciarán Conlon; Fine Gael TDs Kate O’Connell and Maria Bailey; senator Tim Lombard; junior minister Damien English; Cork City councillor Laura McGonigle; Mr Coveney’s special adviser Caitriona Fitzpatrick; and Mr Coveney’s brother Patrick, who is the chief executive of Greencore.

Mr Harris said: “I’ve been very, very clear that I have no intention of commenting on who I will or won’t be supporting until such a time as a vacancy arises.”

He said it would be “disrespectful” to Mr Kenny to do so. However, he did not dispute that he attended, a situation which is likely to cause concern for both Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald, the latter of whom is considered close to Mr Harris.

Speaking at a separate event, Mr Kenny said while he’s “never lacked in energy” and is looking forward to his upcoming visits to Brussels and Canada, he will make his future plans “very clear in the near future”.

Mr Kenny also said the European Council meeting in Brussels this weekend is likely to see the approval of a “base document” for Brexit negotiations that will include “the priorities for Ireland”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fine gael, enda kenny, simon harris, simon coveney

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Ministers divided on future of Public Expenditure department

There’s just no sweeping Enda Kenny aside

Simon Coveney: Fine Gael leader will change before summer

Enda Kenny parks leadership question until after North's political crisis is resolved

More in this Section

800 public sites to be offered for housing

St Vincent's reiterates backing for relocation of National Maternity Hospital

Patient attacked sleeping woman

Angela Merkel: Protecting Ireland one of several special interests following Brexit


Breaking Stories

AA issue traffic advice ahead of bank holiday weekend

Fianna Fáil call for mental health Oireachtas committee

Insurance companies should 'judge people how they drive, not what they drive' says advocate

Coroner rules fatal shooting of Belfast man by British soldiers in 1971 was 'unjustified'

Lifestyle

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 