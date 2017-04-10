Simon Coveney stands firm on water charges

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says he will not change his position on water charges despite a fresh threat by Fianna Fáil to withhold support for a new Taoiseach, a move which would collapse the Government.

Bitter clashes over the weekend between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil saw the latter make the threat unless government facilitates legislation to implement Oireachtas committee recommendations on water charges.

Mr Coveney though, speaking to the Irish Examiner, dismissed the threat as a “distraction” but also claimed, under the confidence and supply deal between the parties, Fianna Fáil must accommodate a change in Taoiseach.

It has also emerged that there may be some breathing space for the two parties to hammer out a private deal as the legislation on water will take “months” and the current regime on charges is frozen until late July.

Nonetheless, the crisis for the government support pact has escalated after Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen wrote to party TDs and senators at the weekend, dragging the Fine Gael leadership into the row on water.

His letter, sent via the leadership, said that “Fianna Fáil will require full confirmation of Fine Gael’s intention to honour its commitments under the confidence and supply agreement before facilitating any potential changes to government personnel and roles”.

The confidence and supply agreement on water states that the Government must facilitate the committee’s recommendations, as voted on by the Dáil. This is even if both parties have opposing views.

Fine Gael want an excess charge for usage and for new builds to be metered and claim a failure to do so will breach EU law.

Fianna Fáil claim the Government, during committee talks last week, tried to reintroduce water charges by insisting on lowering the threshold for usage which would have resulted in more homes facing penalties. This led to Fianna Fáil reneging on a deal for new builds.

Housing spokesman Barry Cowen stood over the threat to withhold support for a new Fine Gael leader yesterday, saying that if the Government did not implement committee recommendations that there was “no point in hanging around” for a vote on a new Fine Gael leader.

He was backed up by Meath East TD Thomas Byrne. But he stressed the need for consensus and said all advice until now was that the committee recommendations were legal.

The committee will get further legal advice by tomorrow before members hold a final vote on the report’s recommendations. A majority-supported report may then be debated this week in the Dáil, before the onus then falls on Government to legislate on the future funding of water services.

Mr Coveney last night reiterated that he would legislate for “elements” of the report but would also be guided by legal advice from the Attorney General on Ireland’s obligations.

“I want to solve this problem. People are sick to death of listening to politicians squabbling over water,” said Mr Coveney.

The Fianna Fáil threat to not facilitate a change in Taoiseach or government roles was a “distraction”, he said, adding: “Fine Gael issues are a matter for Fine Gael. There is a clear agreement [in the confidence and supply pact] that a change would be accommodated,” he said, noting he had negotiated this deal himself with Fianna Fáil.

The pact between both parties states Fianna Fáil will “abstain” in the nomination of Taoiseach or ministers.

Mr Coveney said he hoped the committee can this week “put a process in place” where he could then ask his department to prepare legislation, a process that would also involve further talks with Fianna Fáil.