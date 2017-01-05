Simon Coveney: Fine Gael can beat Fianna Fáil in election

A bullish Simon Coveney has pledged Fine Gael will beat Fianna Fáil in the next general election and that his success as housing minister will potentially feed into debate about leadership change in his party.

However, he believes that Enda Kenny will remain on as Fine Gael leader this year, despite previous speculation that the two-time Taoiseach might move aside by the summer.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Coveney refused to discuss his leadership ambitions. Instead, he stressed he was driven in his role and committed to tackling the housing crisis.

Most opinion polls last year after the February general election put Fianna Fáil ahead of Fine Gael. Nonetheless, Fine Gael’s popularity at the next general election, Mr Coveney said, would improve, especially if he succeeded in housing.

READ NEXT Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

“I think in the context of an election, Fine Gael will have a very strong message to sell and I think Fine Gael can beat Fianna Fail in the next general election,” he said.

“I think we will. I think as time passes, people will see the last five years through a different lens than perhaps they have seen the last five years in the context of the last election.

“Memories are short in terms of where Ireland was five years ago [compared to] where it is now. We are able to solve problems like housing and water and healthcare and education and so many other things that need very significant investment from the State.”

Mr Coveney last month fought off attempts by Fianna Fáil to alter new rent controls, in a move many said showed the Cork man was back in the race to be the next leader of Fine Gael.

The minister said that the Fine Gael-led government’s job in the coming months was to build on successes that were hard-won and to show Ireland was moving quickly in the right direction. But he refused to say if wanted to be the main person to deliver that message.

Other people could make such a judgement, he contended.

“I like to set very ambitious targets and then go after them, that is what consumes me,” he said.

“I have a big role to play in Fine Gael at the moment. I’m in the Cabinet, I’ve one of the most challenging political briefs, and if I deliver in that brief, I think I will enhance Fine Gael’s standing with people.

“If I do that [deliver], well I’ll see where it takes me in the context of I know there is going to be a leadership change in Fine Gael before the next election, I’m happy to trust the Taoiseach’s judgment in terms of when that should happen. I think all of us in the party should trust his judgment on that.”

But while some Fine Gael party figures believe Enda Kenny may step aside this year after promising not to lead into the next election, Mr Coveney is doubtful there will be a leadership change in 2017.

“Probably not. But I don’t know for sure. That will be a decision for other people.”

While Fine Gael lost 26 TDs in the last election, Mr Coveney believes the impression that his party’s image is now “toxic” is wrong.