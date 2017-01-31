‘Significant risks’ at disabilities centre, Hiqa finds

The report was one of 20 on residential services for people with disabilities published yesterday.

Inspectors at a disabilities centre have highlighted shortcomings in protecting people from abuse, including one incident in which the person in charge at the facility was unaware of a previous “significant” episode.

Previous inspections into standards at the Dunwiley and Cloghan facility in Co Donegal, which is operated by the HSE, had found “significant risks relating to the safety and welfare of residents at the centre”.

The latest report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) watchdog found that while improvements had been made, “actions had not significantly improved the quality and safety of care for residents”.

The centre provides residential services to adults with an intellectual disability, but Hiqa found compliance in just three out of the 12 outcomes inspected.

As well as concerns over the level of staffing, inspectors found annual reviews of residents’ personal plans and goals had not taken place, while there was also non-compliance when it came to fire safety standards.

When it came to safeguarding residents against the threat of abuse, the report said interim safeguarding plans were not robust and did not assure that residents would be protected from possible abuse.

“For example, an incident of threatening behaviour towards a resident by a peer had occurred in August 2016 and although an interim safeguarding plan was in place, supports identified related to reassuring the resident after the event, with further discussion not scheduled until November 2016.

“The inspector reviewed the resident’s case notes and found details of an incident of significant historical abuse. Upon further investigation, the inspector found no protocols in place to safeguard the resident’s vulnerability and protect them from future possible abuse. In addition, the person in charge was not aware of this incident.”

Some examples of good practice were identified, but the report found staffing arrangements at the centre did not reflect behaviour support plans which said residents required “familiar staff”.

The inspector found staff from neighbouring centres and temporary agencies had been used on 26 occasions at the centre in one 12-day period.

They found high levels of compliance, although concerns were raised regarding the HSE-run St Raphael’s Residential Centre in Cork over the provision of the prescribed amount of fluid to one resident.

