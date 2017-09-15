Sight tests urged by ploughing queen Anna May McHugh

Queen of the Ploughing, Anna May McHugh, is backing a National Council for the Blind (NCBI) campaign to get over-50s tested for age-related macular degeneration, the most common cause of sight loss in older people.

The CEO of the National Ploughing Association, who is preparing for next week’s championships, said: “It is so important that people take care of their sight. It is a painless and easy test and only takes a few minutes.”

NCBI said old age did not mean vision loss and people should get problems checked.