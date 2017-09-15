Home»Today's Stories

Sight tests urged by ploughing queen Anna May McHugh

Friday, September 15, 2017

Queen of the Ploughing, Anna May McHugh, is backing a National Council for the Blind (NCBI) campaign to get over-50s tested for age-related macular degeneration, the most common cause of sight loss in older people.

The CEO of the National Ploughing Association, who is preparing for next week’s championships, said: “It is so important that people take care of their sight. It is a painless and easy test and only takes a few minutes.”

NCBI said old age did not mean vision loss and people should get problems checked.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ploughing, Anna May McHugh

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Deposit caps to help renters in crisis

HSE forgets to link maternity system to GPs

Irish ‘most likely to be depressed if uneducated’

Garda ethics training ‘to maintain trust of public’


Breaking Stories

Temperatures set to dip, Met Éireann warns

Gardaí issue for further appeal for information on murder of Darragh Nugent

Policing Authority report criticises slow pace of Garda reform

Teachers' union members vote to reject pay deal and call for industrial action

Lifestyle

Watch as we go shopping with Bressie and meet a man of many surprises

Going the distance with Eddie Izzard

Palliative care gave me a better quality of life

Back from the brink: There is support for those battling depression

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 