Shortlist for book awards revealed

Marian Keyes, Roddy Doyle, and Cecelia Ahern have all been shortlisted for the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards.

The awards, now in their 12th year, will take place on November 28, and authors are nominated across 15 categories.

Keyes has been shortlisted for the Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year, for her new novel The Break.

Paul Howard’s latest Ross O’Carroll-Kelly book, Operation Trumpsformation, has also been shortlisted in this category, as has Patricia Scanlan’s Orange Blossom Days and Sinéad Moriarty’s The Good Mother.

Roddy Doyle has been shortlisted for the Eason Book Club Novel of the Year for Smile, alongside The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne.

John Banville’s Mrs Osmond is also shortlisted in this category.

Cecelia Ahern has been nominated in the Young Adult Book of the Year category for her novel Perfect. She is up against Claire Hennessy’s Like Other Girls and Moonrise by Sarah Crossan.

Other categories include the Newcome of the Year, which is a competitive shortlist including Ruth Fitzmaurice for I Found My Tribe, Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney, and The Gospel According to Blindboy, by the Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub.

Another hotly contested category is the Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year. The best-selling Owning It: Your Bullsh*t-Free Guide to Living with Anxiety by Caroline Foran has been shortlisted alongside Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same? by Mallow woman Stefanie Preissner.

The Sports Book of the Year category is also highly competitive with Gooch: The Autobiography nominated alongside The Choice, Philly McMahon’s autobiography, among others.

In the Cookbook of the Year category Rory O’Connell is nominated for his book Cook Well, Eat Well, as is Neven Maguire for the Perfect Irish Christmas.

Other categories include the Best Irish Published Book of the Year and the Children’s Book of the Year, which has both a junior and senior shortlist.

There is also a category for Irish Poem of the Year.

David Walliams has been announced as the recipient of the Bord Gáis Energy International Recognition Award at this year’s awards.

Walliams will be presented with the accolade in recognition of his significant contribution to children’s literature in the past decade.

Larry Mac Hale, Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards chairman, said it was an exciting time for everyone in the industry.

“In June, the trade journal, The Bookseller, dedicated an entire edition to the Irish books market, applauding the general buoyancy in the trade and noting a ‘return to form over the past two years.’ It augurs well for bookstores across the country and with books like these to promote, we’re confident of having a bumper 2017 Christmas,” he said.

Dave Kirwan, managing director at Bord Gáis Energy, said the shortlist reflects the “incredible literary talent” that exists in Ireland.

The public can vote online at irishbookawards.ie and voting closes at midday on November 23.