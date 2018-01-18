Shortage of foster carers sees 57 Midlands children housed outside area

Because the Midlands has a shortage of foster carers, 57 children from there have been housed outside the area, health watchdog, Hiqa, has found.

The Midlands reported the second-highest national increase in private placements during the first-quarter of this year and “a number of these children were placed a long distance from the area”, reducing access to family and friends and, in some cases, affecting schooling.

The inspection was conducted in September and October last year. The area comprises Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, and Longford and had 204 foster care households. Of those, 143 were general foster-carers, with whom 274 children were placed, and 61 were relative foster-carers, looking after 94 children.

Of the 10 national standards assessed, five standards were non-compliant, including two major non-compliances: Safeguarding and child protection, and recruitment and retention of an appropriate range of foster-carers.

The Health Information and Quality Authority said: “The area did not have a sufficient number of foster-carers and a needs-analysis highlighted a lack of placements apparent in all age groups, as well as shortages of placements for children with complex disabilities and/or complex health needs, as a result of disability. A large number of children, 57, were placed with foster-carers outside of the area, as a result.”

There had been five recruitment campaigns during the 12 months prior to the inspection, and 16 applications, but 12 foster-carers left the service voluntarily in the same period (a small number of them because of a lack of support). HIQA acknowledged that, “since the previous inspection, in May, 2016, the area had made significant improvements with regard to child-in-care reviews and care planning, reviews of foster-carers, and the foster-care committee”. It said good quality, up-to-date plans were in place for the vast majority of children in care.

However, there were delays in assessing some relative foster-carers and not all relative foster carers, or members of foster-care households over the age of 16 years, had been garda-vetted. There was no out-of-hours support for foster-carers and seven general foster-carers, and two relative foster-carers, did not have an allocated link social worker.

Inspectors addressed the absence of garda-vetting for a number of relative foster-carers and for a number of family members aged 16 years and over, and satisfactory assurances were provided by the area manager.

The report cited the absence of a reliable electronic system of tracking.

Tusla welcomed the report and said it had put measures in place to improve the service in the Midlands, and would include the area on the National Child Care Information System (NCCIS) imminently.

Read the report here.