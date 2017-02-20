Home»Today's Stories

Short film celebrates award winning Irish town's food pedigree

Monday, February 20, 2017
Áilín Quinlan

A multi-award winning town on the Wild Atlantic Way is laying claim to being the hidden gem in Ireland’s foodie crown — and is showcasing its food credentials with a home-grown film.

Happy diners enjoying lunch at the Clonakilty Street Carnival last summer. Picture: Dermot Sullivan

Clonakilty is launching a film about its wide range of local food products. Produced by local media company Ambiguous Fiddle Media the three-minute short has been launched on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“This is an inspiring film that will really open people’s eyes to the food culture, heritage and passion of the town. The video is a work of art, full of colour: colourful food, colourful buildings and colourful people,” said Christopher O’Sullivan, chairman of the Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce.

Clonakilty is the home of brands such as Clonakilty Black Pudding, Shannonvale Chicken, Clóna Dairy, and Irish Yoghurts, as well as a wide range of traditional craft food businesses which have been trading in the town for generations; and a new wave of food artisans who are reinvigorating the town’s already vibrant food movement.

Clonakilty’s has strong credentials as the first Fair Trade town in Ireland, Ireland’s first Eden destination of excellence, and the first Cittaslow town in Ireland for celebrating the multiple benefits of slow living and slow food, and it was recently voted the Greatest Town in Europe at the AOU Awards in London.

“Producing everything from chocolate to ice cream, bread and craft beer, there is nothing beyond the reach of Clonakilty’s passionate food producers,” said Mr O’Sullivan, adding that the town’s popular Friday Market brings everything together.

“From paella to potatoes, and sushi to sausages, everything and anything is available in Clonakilty.”

