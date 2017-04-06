Home»Today's Stories

‘Shock and gloom’ hangs over Kerry community

Thursday, April 06, 2017
Anne Lucey

There is a “sense of awful shock and gloom” hanging over the Co Kerry parishes of Causeway and Ballyduff after the death of 74-year-old farmer Anthony O’Mahony in an incident involving another local farmer.

Anthony O'Mahony who lost his life on Tuesday. Pic: Domnick Walsh
Anthony O'Mahony who lost his life on Tuesday. Pic: Domnick Walsh

According to Fr Brendan Walsh, however, the spirit of solidarity that exists in rural Ireland will help the community in the next few days.

“There are two families this morning who are absolutely devastated,” Fr Walsh said.

The late Mr O’Mahony had been a bachelor farmer and was “a devoted churchgoer” attending Mass regularly, the priest said.

He had been a skillful farmer and a quiet man.

“He was a man who was liked by the community and very well-respected by all who knew him,” the priest told Radio Kerry.

There was a sense of “awful shock and gloom” over the area.

“The good thing about a rural area like Ballyduff and Causeway is there is a great community spirit,” he said, although they had never been through a tragedy of this kind before.

Fr Walsh spoke of the strong faith that was in the two north Kerry parishes and how he had noticed locals dropping into say a prayer at the church in Ballyduff after news of the incident broke on Tuesday.

He also spoke of how the people were bracing themselves for what would emerge in the next few days.

“The next few days will be very difficult as more and more details emerge,” Fr Walsh said, adding “these are very difficult days” for the area.

Michael Ferris, who appeared at Tralee District Court yesterday, has been charged with the murder of his Kerry neighbour using a teleporter agri-machine at Rattoo. Pic: Domnick Walsh

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS kerry, court

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Coveney to defy advice on water charges

‘Lack of manpower’ at root of army IT glitch

Five arrests in raids over Aidan O'Driscoll killing

PAC must pay two-thirds of Angela Kerins’ costs in failed action over ‘witch hunt’


Breaking Stories

SIPTU calls for people responsible for Bus Éireann 'debacle' to be identified as talks end for night

No Lotto winner, but one ticket wins €175k

Paul Murphy: Campaigners claiming victory on water charges, but Govt may try again

DUP brands Sinn Féin 'doom and gloom merchants' as Stormont talks progress slowly

Lifestyle

New book looks at the funnier side of vet experiences

A question of taste - Des Keogh

Violinist Min Kym talks about when her life became unstrung

Who will be the 007th James Bond?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 