Shane Ross says Ryanair should have foreseen issues

Transport Minister Shane Ross says the mass cancellation of flights by Ryanair was totally unacceptable for passengers and “should have been foreseen”.

During topical issues in the Dáil, Ryanair was branded a “corporate dictatorship” by Independent TD Mick Barry.

Mr Barry and Independents4Change TD Clare Daly pressed Mr Ross on the flight cancellations, demanding action on the company’s use of zero-hour contracts.

Mr Ross said he is willing to meet Irish pilots over working conditions in Ryanair, but has no intention of interfering in the workings of a private company.

Mr Ross said that he spoke to Mr O’Leary over the weekend.

“I expressed the Government’s concerns about passengers,” he said. “Mr O’Leary said to me that Ryanair had come out publicly with its hands up, and was absolutely determined to compensate people fully and properly. There was no question of them not complying as rapidly as possible. It was a surprise, it was a shock, and the passengers who have been inconvenienced will be fully compensated.

“We have been in contact, of course, with the regulator, the Commission on Aviation Regulation, and with the [Irish Aviation Authority] to ensure this happens, and Michael O’Leary is co-operating fully.

“You’ve got to remember that Ryanair has done Ireland and consumers a very great service in the past. I am sure that its reputation and Ireland’s reputation will be fully restored as soon as possible. But my view is that it should have been foreseen, and what happened was unacceptable.”

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said the travel chaos inflicted on Ryanair passengers would have had Fine Gael TDs “jumping up and down if it were caused by a workers’ strike”.