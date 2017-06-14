Shane Ross criticised over reopening of Stepaside Garda Station

Independent Alliance Minister Shane Ross has been criticised after the reopening of Stepaside Garda Station was announced.

Mr Ross took to Twitter with a picture message of a large banner outside the closed station heralding its reopening.

It later emerged that the reopening of a small number of other stations is to be deferred, which has led to claims of favourable treatment for Mr Ross’ pet project.

The Cabinet approved the findings of an interim report from Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan. Other stations that may be reopened include Rush, Co Dublin; Donard, Co Wicklow; and Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. Ms O’Sullivan’s full report is to be delivered to government by the end of June.

Stepaside in Co Dublin was one of 136 stations closed by the Fine Gael-Labour coalition government.

“Delighted to announce that Stepaside Garda Station WILL reopen!! Well done all!” said Mr Ross on Twitter.

Dublin Rathdown Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan called the news “a major victory for local residents”.

“Since the station was closed in in 2013, the Stepaside community has worked tirelessly for their Garda station to be restored,” she said. “I thank local campaigners for all their hard work that is finally paying off.”

According to a statement, the commissioner said she recommends Stepaside be reopened and that, if the Government decides to reopen two stations in Dublin, Rush in north Co Dublin should be the other. However, the statement said she has requested that a decision on Rush be deferred until her final report is received to allow time for further analysis to be carried out.