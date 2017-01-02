Home»Today's Stories

Shane MacGowan’s mother, 87, killed in car crash

Monday, January 02, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

The mother of Pogues singer Shane MacGowan was killed in car crash in Co Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

Shane MacGowan with his mother Therese in 2003

Therese MacGowan, 87, was fatally injured after the car in which she was travelling alone struck a wall at Ballintogher in Nenagh at around 3pm. No other vehicle was reported to be involved.

Ms MacGowan was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Limerick University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí closed off the road for a time yesterday to allow a team of investigators to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Investigating gardaí appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450.

Ms MacGowan, who was a Tipperary native, and her husband Maurice, who is originally from Dublin, had been living in Silvermines, Co Tipperary.

On Shane MacGowan’s website, his sister Siobhan, a journalist and writer, described their mother as “a beauty and award-winning Feis Ceoil singer” and their father, Maurice, as a “sharp Dublin wit”.

Ms MacGowan’s death was the first to be reported on the roads in 2017.

In 2016, 187 people lost their lives in accidents, 25 more than in the previous year.

