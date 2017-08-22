SF call to restore talks is a stunt, says DUP

Sinn Féin intransigence is preventing Northern Ireland politicians from dealing with growing problems in health, education and the economy, the Democratic Unionists have claimed.

The DUP responded to criticism levelled by the republican party that they are the ones halting the formation of powersharing administration.

In the latest tit-for-tat round of the blame game, the DUP’s Simon Hamilton said the executive should be formed immediately, with a parallel process instigated to deal with the outstanding issues at the heart of the political rift, such as the Irish language and the ban on same-sex marriage.

Talks between the parties were postponed for the summer after they failed to reach agreement.

The political impasse between the parties has left the region without a first and deputy first minister since January and a functioning executive since March.

On Sunday, Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader, Michelle O’Neill, wrote to the Irish and UK governments and leaders of other political parties in the North calling for talks to resume on Monday.

Ms O’Neill said she did not believe there was a need or public appetite for drawn-out discussions.

Mr Hamilton branded the Sinn Féin move a “stunt”.

“It’s a stunt by Sinn Féin to deflect away from the growing criticism there is of Sinn Féin because of their failure in helping to restore an executive is having a negative effect,” he said.

He rejected the claim that the DUP was failing to implement previous agreements on the matters of dispute.

“I can go through all of the areas Sinn Féin say there were previous agreements and show them the fact there were no previous agreements. There was no previous agreement with the DUP in respect of implementing an Irish language act.”

He told BBC Radio Ulster: “The DUP would go up to Stormont this morning and form a government and deal with those difficult issues that there are around health, around education and the economy which we believe are more important than the issues which Sinn Féin are stalling the restoration of an executive on.

“They are the only party that are blocking the restoration of an executive to deal with those difficult issues and there are many who are coming to the conclusion that Sinn Féin do not actually want to go back into government, that they are not serious about restoring devolution.”

In the letter, Ms O’Neill said: “With limited engagement since the talks concluded on 4th July, I am keen to formally re-engage at the earliest opportunity in order to re-establish an Executive and powersharing institutions on a proper and sustainable footing.

“Moreover, I do not believe there is much public appetite, or need, for another drawn-out phase of talks.

“In this context, and with an eagerness to resolve outstanding issues, I am also formally proposing that this round of talks be focused and time-limited.”

The Democratic Unionists and Sinn Féin, the North’s two biggest parties, remain at loggerheads over a range of issues.

Sticking points include the shape of legislation to protect Irish language speakers, the DUP’s opposition to lifting the region’s ban on same-sex marriage, and mechanisms to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

