Home»Today's Stories

Sexual assault accused uncle ‘suffers erectile dysfunction’

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

The man accused of having a sexual relationship with his 12-year-old niece said that not alone did he not do it but he could not have done so as he suffered from erectile dysfunction.

While he did not give direct evidence, he said through Elizabeth O’Connell, defending, that his wife made up the story after a row.

The defendant pleaded not guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to 15 separate counts — eight for defilement and seven for sexual assault in the latter half of 2011.

He said he had erectile dysfunction since 2009, not alleviated by Viagra. He said that not alone did he not do what was complained of but he said he could not have done it, Ms O’Connell said in her closing speech to the jury yesterday.

His wife testified he had been able to have sex with her in the months before the alleged incidents complained of by his niece.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin reminded the jury of this evidence.

Ms O’Connell said each leg of the stool of the prosecution case was unreliable and could not be used as the basis for a conviction.

The complainant, who is now 18 years old testified earlier that her uncle had sexual intercourse with her every day or every second day for a couple of months.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS courts, sexual violence, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Father protests fatal crash inquest

‘No one sober’ on night of alleged sexual assault

Partner charged over death of woman

Man who overtook eight cars at 150kph avoids jail sentence

More in this Section

Only 3% of planning retentions refused; Councillors claim houses being built before planning is secured

Bodybuilder withdraws injury claim due to Facebook images

‘Very sad day’ as retailer closes after 58 years

Trade unions and parties attack Varadkar’s ‘Thatcher-like’ measures


Breaking Stories

Teens 'put lives at risk' undocking search and rescue boat

Boy in critical condition after bonfire site incident

The Lotto results are in...

Mick Wallace claims Kathleen O'Toole 'was part of the problem' in the Gardaí

Lifestyle

What I’ve learned from watching detective shows

A self-confessed shopaholic tries to give up buying clothes for a month

Lorraine Kelly never felt better as she heads for 60

LauraLynn provide numerous services to families and support that is 'absolutely fantastic'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 