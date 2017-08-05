Home»Today's Stories

Severe weather warnings issued at holiday hotspots

Saturday, August 05, 2017
Neil Lancefield

Severe weather warnings have been issued for European destinations popular with holidaymakers.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 40C as a heatwave sweeps across the south of the continent.

Meteoalarm, a network of national meteorological services in Europe, issued alerts for “very dangerous” weather due high temperatures in 11 countries such as Italy, Switzerland, Poland, and Croatia.

It urged people to “follow orders and any advice given by your authorities”, adding “extraordinary measures” could be introduced.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41C in Seville, 39C in Rome, and 38C in Athens.

Italian authorities told people in affected regions to “only travel if your journey is essential”, while Polish officials said: “Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Expect possible infrastructural breakdowns.”

There 10,000 people evacuated after forest fires in the French Riviera last week. Tourists also had to be rescued from the Italian island of Sicily because of wildfires.

Conditions are considerably cooler for holidaymakers staying in Ireland, with sunshine and showers predicted over the bank holiday weekend.

Sunday looks set to be the wettest of the days, before the rain clears on Monday. Maximum temperature of around 19C are predicted.

Meanwhile, despite 400,000 people due to travel through Dublin Airport this weekend, the airport has dismissed claims that passengers need to arrive three hours before their flight.

It said it had not changed its advice on coming to the airport. It still wants passengers to make sure they arrive 90 minutes before a European flight — 30 minutes extra if parking a car — and to allow more time for long-haul.


