Seven dismissed and 60 disciplined in HSE probes

Seven people have been dismissed and more than 60 disciplinary investigations initiated against HSE staff since 2015, according to figures obtained under Freedom of Information legislation.

The Medical Independent, which put in the request, said 62 cases reached Stage-4, which equates to “dismissal or action short of dismissal”, between 2015 and 2017.

In 2015, 31 disciplinary investigations were begun, with 18 last year. This year, 13 Stage 4 investigations have been launched.

In 2015, 24 investigations were upheld and 13 in 2016. So far this year, all cases are ongoing.

There have been seven dismissals and 13 cases where action short of dismissal was taken, including final written warning, demotion, reassignment, training and additional supervision.

There were eight cases where the worker resigned or retired. In one case, no disciplinary action was taken.

Eight cases incurred external costs totalling €27,075, relating mainly to engaging external stenography services or investigators. The location (by county) of those undergoing a Stage 4 disciplinary process was withheld.

The Disciplinary Procedure for Employees of the HSE, developed in 2007, states: “While the disciplinary procedure will normally be operated on a progressive basis, in cases of serious misconduct the manager may bypass stages 1, 2 and 3 of the procedure.”

Serious misconduct covers theft, gross negligence or dereliction of duties, and “serious bullying”.