Septic tanks not repaired ‘in hope of getting grant’

Homeowners are deliberately not repairing leaking septic tanks in the hope a random check by the local authority will result in a huge grant.

A Cork County Council division committee meeting heard that the countryside is being “needlessly polluted with human waste” due to the grants issue.

“I know of people who are aware they have a big problem with their tanks, but they won’t do anything about them because if they’re not inspected [by council environmental officers], they will not be entitled to a grant to fix them,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn.

The council plans to ask the Government to change the rules on septic tanks as random checks by local authorities are so infrequent the issue of leaking tanks will not be resolved.

Mr O’Flynn said one homeowner spent €16,000 rectifying a serious septic tank problem.

He said too few inspections are being carried out and it was unfair on homeowners who had problems with their tanks as they can not claim Government grant aid unless they are in receipt of a council report confirming the tank is defective.

Figures show that more than 100 septic tank inspections have been carried out each year by Cork County Council since new regulations came into force in 2013.

Inspections showed 67% of homeowners were non-compliant.

Senior council officials said the main reason for non-compliance, about 50%, was that tanks had not been de-sludged.

However, they said around 17% of septic tanks would require significant works, including total replacement.