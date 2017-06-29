Senior detective appeals to missing Tina Satchwell

One of the senior detectives leading the search for a woman who has been missing since March has made a direct appeal for her to contact gardaí.

Tina Satchwell, 45, was last seen in her home in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20.

Det Sgt Sean Leahy said gardaí just want her to contact them to let them know she is safe and well.

Tina was last seen by her husband at 10am on March 20 at their home at Grattan St, Youghal.

Det Sgt Leahy also made an appeal for information about her whereabouts on Monday’s Crimecall programme on RTÉ.

“We got a lot of calls during the programme from members of the public who said they had seen a woman matching Tina’s description in a number of different locations. All of those calls will be followed up,” he said.

However, there have been no confirmed sightings of Tina, who left her mobile phone at her house.

There have also been no transactions on her bank account since she disappeared.

“Her disappearance is totally out of character,” said Det Sgt Leahy.

Tina is from Fermoy and initially it was thought she’d gone to visit relatives there. However, they have had no contact with her either.

“We are appealing for Tina to contact us, but we are also appealing for anybody who might have seen her or knowS where she is to get in touch with gardaí as well,” said Det Sgt Leahy.

Anybody with information should contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda confidential line 1800 666111, or any Garda station.