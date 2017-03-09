Security to be discussed ahead Israel event set for Cork City Hall

Cork City Council plans to discuss the fine details of security arrangements with organisers of a conference about Israel being held in City Hall later this month.

After the concert’s staging at University College Cork was initially postponed in January, pending finalisation of arrangements for location and security, organisers announced on Tuesday that it would go ahead over three days.

While it was previously proposed to take place entirely at UCC, the first two days’ proceedings will now be at Cork City Hall while UCC will be the venue for the final day, Sunday, April 2.

The event was to have been held in 2015, but University of Southampton withdrew permission for it to be staged there because of security concerns.

Following the announcement that it would be partly staged in City Hall, Fianna Fáil city councillor Ken O’Flynn asked council management what level of security is being provided for the elements being held there.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council confirmed the booking for the event had been taken and said it would be discussing security and other issues with the organisers.

“In light of concerns that some people have been expressing, it’s our intention to sit down with organisers very quickly in relation to seeking assurances that resources and planning are available to deliver a safe and secure event,” he said.

The organisers of all events booked in the council’s concert hall or adjoining Millennium Hall are required to be responsible for their management, including organising and paying themselves for any security costs.

Prof James Bowen, one of five UCC academics who are on the international organising team, said a detailed security plan is in place for both conference venues and has been discussed with a Garda representative.

“We will, of course, immediately draw to the Garda’s attention any evidence [of a security threat] that may come to our attention. We have seen none so far,” he said.

“We do not object to a peaceful protest, which is always a sign of a healthy democracy.”