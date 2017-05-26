Security men burst in on couple in state of undress

A couple, who were in a state of undress in their tent at the Electric Picnic Festival in 2015 when security men burst in to search their belongings, have each settled a damages claim against the organisers and two security companies.

Stephen Massey, aged 42, and Niamh McCarthy, aged 36, both of Connawood Lawn, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co Wicklow, had sued the defendants for defamation, assault, wrongful arrest and false imprisonment at the concert in Stradbally Hall, Co Laois.

Both accepted undisclosed settlement offers from the organisers Ep Festivals Limited and Live Nation Ireland Limited, both with addresses at 3Arena, North Wall Quay, Dublin.

The claims were struck out against them, as well as those against Gold Standard Security Ltd, Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, and Specialized Security Guarding Limited, Howe St, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Ms Massey and Mr McCarthy claimed they had been assaulted and detained by security staff and later told, having been given a complete clearance by gardaí, they were free to stay .

The couple decided to fold up the tent and leave.