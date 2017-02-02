Home»Today's Stories

Secondary teachers will vote on industrial disputes later today

Thursday, February 02, 2017
Niall Murray, Education Correspondent

A tight result is expected later today in the ballot of secondary teachers over whether to continue or end a number of industrial disputes.

The row between the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and Department of Education forced the closure of more than 400 schools last term.

That followed two separate ballots on separate pay issues, in which around 80% of those who took part voted for industrial action.

But the latest ballot combined those two issues, around equal pay for more recently qualified teachers and the withholding of pay from ASTI members over their refusal to continue working extra hours associated with a former public pay deal.

Over the last two weeks, around 18,000 members voted on whether to accept a provisional agreement reached in conciliation talks during November.

It dealt with those two issues, but also with junior cycle reforms which ASTI opposes and has refused to co-operate with for a number of years.

The ASTI’s 180-member central executive council voted in early December to recommend rejection of the proposed settlement.

The continuation of the dispute could see students whose English teachers are ASTI members unable to do an assessment that will be worth 10% of their Junior Certificate.

However, plans are in place to allow them do the necessary work in March and April, if the deal has been accepted when the results are announced this evening.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ireland, irish, irish news, education, teachers, secondary teachers ireland, secondary school, school, asti, industrial action, public sector

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Uncertainty looms large for schools, students, and parents

Timeframe for set-up of technological universities is uncertain

New UCC president Patrick O’Shea sees Brexit dividend

New UCC President Patrick O’Shea - ‘It’s not rocket science to fund universities’

More in this Section

Traveller sisters lose discrimination case against pub

Friend sued over tree-felling injuries

No jail for breaking man’s nose after bar dispute

Brexit set to hit Irish motor industry growth


Breaking Stories

Education Equality group calls on State to end religious discrimination in Irish schools

Dutchman arrested in swoop on alleged Kinahan property to be handed to Dutch authorities

Murdered Seamus Ludlow's 'smearing by Garda among most shameful Irish episodes', court hears

Holidaymakers travelling to eastern Europe advised to use cash instead of cards

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 