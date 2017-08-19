Home»Today's Stories

Second weapon recovered in Dublin shooting

Saturday, August 19, 2017
By Joyce Fegan

Gardaí have recovered a second weapon in their investigation of the double murder in Ballymun.

Antoinette Corbally: The sister of the intended target.

“Gardaí at Ballymun are investigating the murder of Antoinette Corbally and Clinton Shannon. The murder happened at 4pm on Wednesday at Balbutcher Drive.

“At this stage, the PMs [post-mortems] have been completed, both victims died as a result of multiple gunshots wounds.

“The technical bureau has finished their examination. The technical examination of two cars and two firearms is under way,” said Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley yesterday.

Ms Corbally was a 48-year-old mother-of-six and the sister of the intended target, Derek Devoy, 37, when she was shot dead in her mother’s [Anne Nancy Devoy] home on Wednesday.

Mr Shannon, 30, was a friend of Devoy’s, was sitting in a car outside the property at the time of the attack.

It is understood the weapons, one a handgun and a submachine gun, were located in one of the partially burnt-out vehicles. There are now hundreds of lines of inquiry but gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of the cars.

“At the moment we’ve over 300 lines of inquiry. We’re being assisted by the national units.

“We are particularly interested in the two cars, the silver Opel Zafira, 08 LS 3101 and the black GTI [Volkswagen] Golf, 06 LH 3466,” said Chief Supt Wheatley.

“We’re very interested in the movement of the cars and any information people may have in relation to the cars, not only on the day but on the days leading up to the attack,” she added.

While the local community in Ballymun has been co-operating with the police, the chief superintendent said there was more information being held.

“I’d like to thank the community that has come forward already with information but I believe there’s lots of other information out there that may assist us with this investigation,” she said.

Armed patrols have now been deployed in the busy residential area.

Anyone with information can contact the Garda confidential helpline on 1800 666 111.


KEYWORDS Ballymun, Dublin, Shooting

