Search is on for cool and cultural diplomat

Do you have a cool head, “emotional strength”, and a strong interest in other cultures?

If so, then you could be the next globe-trotting Irish diplomat — with a salary scale between about €31,000 and €59,000.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has just opened the recruitment process for a band of new third secretaries — an entry grade position previously held by diplomatic and political veteran Martin Mansergh as a 28-year-old in 1974.

However, applicants should beware — the selection brief is demanding and would suggest that slouches need not apply.

A simple love of travel alone, for example, won’t cut it.

If you have any or all of the following attributes you might have a fighting chance:

First or second-class honours degree;

Working knowledge of Arabic, Russian, Mandarin, or another European tongue;

Excellent writing skills;

Law degree;

Experience in international relations;

Desire for a “fairer, more just, secure, and sustainable world”.

A questionnaire devised to guide candidates includes the following statements to which applicants either strongly agree, agree, disagree or strongly disagree:

“I am extremely resilient and can cope with dealing with extremely challenging situations”;

“I enjoy learning new languages and know that I will be required to pick them up quickly”;

“I can maintain my composure in a pressurised environment”.

Famous global diplomats in the past have included Eleanor Roosevelt, Che Guevara, Shirley Temple, and Samantha Power.

Among the tasks of an Irish third secretary is to brief ministers and senior officials; liaise with embassies, consulates, and other diplomats, and assist citizens who are in distress abroad.

The successful candidate is also likely to play a background role in Ireland’s Brexit negotiations and will also need a strong know-ledge of Northern Ireland affairs.

Applicants are warned that the new post may make “considerable demands on family life” and that the job could take them on a posting almost anywhere in the world including “some very challenging environments”.

If you still think you have what it takes, closing date for applications is May 11.