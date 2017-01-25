Home»Today's Stories

Search for €88m winner crashes Euromillions site

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Irish Examiner Reporter

“€88.5 million is far too much — what everyone other then the winner of the Euromillions is saying,” read one the many tweets celebrating the luck of the Irish.

Whoever on this island scooped the jackpot last night is today thanking their lucky stars, lucky star numbers 3 and 8 specifically, that the third biggest win in our Euromillions history is, literally, theirs for the taking.

He or she joins an elite list of nine other Irish winners that began in 2005 with Limerick woman Dolores McNamara, who still holds the record for the largest Irish win of €115m.

There’s a chance the winner is as yet unaware that their life is about to change — such was the level of online activity among ticket holders last night that the lottery website was reported to have crashed.

Tweeters suggested the winner was from Mayo. Or possibly Cork. The numbers were 1, 5, 7, 17, and 23 and lucky stars 3 and 8.

