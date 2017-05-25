Home»Today's Stories

Seán FitzPatrick Trial: Failure to tackle white-collar crime is ‘demoralising’

Thursday, May 25, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

The Sean FitzPatrick judgment highlights the “difficulties and challenges” in investigating and prosecuting white-collar crime, according to a legal expert.

Professor Shane Kilcommins of the School of Law at the University of Limerick said there was a “fragmented” approach by a myriad of state agencies in tackling this type of crime.

He said there was no centralised governance and “no unifying strategy” as well as sparse “accountability structure”.

Despite the challenges of tackling white collar crime, Prof Kilcommins warned that failure to do so would have a ‘demoralising effect’ on society and potentially “make a mockery of the notion of equality for all citizens before the law”.

The Dublin Circuit Criminal Court directed the jury to acquit MrFitzPatrick — who was charged with misleading Anglo Irish Bank auditors about millions of euro in loans.

Judge John Aylmer said he was making his ruling because of real concerns that the defendant was being denied his constitutional right to a fair trial.

He said the investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement was flawed by witness coaching, contamination of witness statements and shredding of evidence. Prof Kilcommins said, on one hand, the judgement reflected the need in Ireland’s criminal process to ensure the quality and integrity of information emanating from an investigation.

As well as accuracy, this was to protect individual freedoms, basic fairness and check abuses of power.

“When these safeguards are breached, it is difficult, if not impossible, to stand over the integrity of the investigation process,” he said.

He added: “More broadly, the judgement also, to some extent, reveals the difficulties and challenges posed in investigating and prosecuting alleged white collar offences.”

He said this is for a number of reasons.

“To begin with, the line between poor business decisionmaking and criminal activity is far from clear- cut. It is also the case that proof is difficult in these cases, and often resource intensive.”

He said white-collar crime was difficult to detect “because it often occurs in private, behind closed corporate doors”.

He said another difficulty was the “expansion in agencies” with the power to investigate white-collar crime and to bring prosecutions.

“They have increased dramatically in Ireland in recent years,” he said.

“They include: the Revenue Commissioners, the Competition Authority, the Director of Consumer Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Health and Safety Authority and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

“This enlargement in scope, however, is fragmented in nature, occupying diverse sites and modes of operation.”

He said there was no centralised governance and no unifying strategy.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sean fitzpatrick, anglo

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Tackling white-collar crime in Ireland poses many challenges

Shambles throws up valuable lessons

Persecution rather than prosecution - Sean FitzPatrick trial

Seán FitzPatrick Trial: Enforcer blasted for ‘systemic failure’

More in this Section

Only 3% of planning retentions refused; Councillors claim houses being built before planning is secured

Bodybuilder withdraws injury claim due to Facebook images

‘Very sad day’ as retailer closes after 58 years

Trade unions and parties attack Varadkar’s ‘Thatcher-like’ measures


Breaking Stories

Teens 'put lives at risk' undocking search and rescue boat

Boy in critical condition after bonfire site incident

The Lotto results are in...

Mick Wallace claims Kathleen O'Toole 'was part of the problem' in the Gardaí

Lifestyle

What I’ve learned from watching detective shows

A self-confessed shopaholic tries to give up buying clothes for a month

Lorraine Kelly never felt better as she heads for 60

LauraLynn provide numerous services to families and support that is 'absolutely fantastic'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 