Scrum for Axel aims to set a world record for Munster legend Anthony Foley

He helped win more than a few against the head when he was playing and now a world record attempt in honour of Munster legend Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley will take place next week when 2,000 people attempt the world’s largest rugby scrum.

The Guinness World Record attempt will take place on April 4 and has already received the backing of the late Munster coach’s sister, Rosie.

The world record for the largest scrum has been in place since last September when it was set in Fukuroi, Japan. Now Limerick, which lays claim to the title of home of Irish rugby, is hoping to beat it, led by Sports Management students from Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT).

The Scrum for Axel will take place in LIT’s Moylish campus, adjacent to Thomond Park at 12pm next Tuesday and is also supported by Foley’s club, Shannon RFC, by Thomond Park, by LIT, and by current and former colleagues in Munster Rugby, including Foley’s former teammate Jerry Flannery.

Members of the public are encouraged to join in on the day and Rosie Foley said her brother, who tragically and suddenly passed away last October while on duty with Munster in Paris, would have approved.

“The support since Anthony passed away has been amazing,” said Rosie, who is also a former Irish rugby international.

“The honours, the accolades that have been bestowed on him have been humbling to say the least. The scrum initiative, when I first heard of it, I thought, this is just brilliant. This is really the way to go. Anthony went to Moylish, or LIT at the time, many years ago when he left St Munchin’s. It would be great to have a Guinness world record with his name associated with it.”

The event will also seek to raise money for good causes and Flannery said: “I think this is a fantastic idea. I’m involved and would love to see as many people as possible answering the call to come along and scrum it out. We’re remembering Anthony by setting a world record and raising money for a good cause in the process.”

LIT Sports Management student Robert Lewis said: “The idea for the scrum came about shortly after Mr Foley’s passing as it seemed a fitting way to commemorate him and a way of raising money for charity.

“We are calling on people to come along on April 4 and join in the scrum. In the run up to it, we are asking people to form their own Scrum for Axel and post it on social media under the hashtag #scrumforaxel.”

Registration takes place in the Millennium Theatre from 11.30am next Tuesday and organisers said all donations are welcome. All the money raised will go a charity nominated by the Foley family.